Combined urine test for T2:ERG, PCA3 ...

Combined urine test for T2:ERG, PCA3 ups prostate CA detection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Testing for combined urinary PCA3 and TMPRSS2:ERG RNA can improve detection of prostate cancer, according to a study published online May 18 in JAMA Oncology . Martin G. Sanda, M.D., from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted a multicenter diagnostic evaluation and validation in academic and community-based ambulatory urology clinics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr bayonne nj 21,037
Juanita Bynum Thomas Weeks Joel Anthony Ward Th... (Aug '07) 7 hr KANDER726 15
News C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb... 10 hr guest 1
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 16 hr Barry S 15
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 16 hr Barry S 79
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... 20 hr WTF 2
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Sun Sadpuppyten 627
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at May 23 at 3:13AM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC