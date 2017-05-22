Combined urine test for T2:ERG, PCA3 ups prostate CA detection
Testing for combined urinary PCA3 and TMPRSS2:ERG RNA can improve detection of prostate cancer, according to a study published online May 18 in JAMA Oncology . Martin G. Sanda, M.D., from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted a multicenter diagnostic evaluation and validation in academic and community-based ambulatory urology clinics.
