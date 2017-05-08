Columbus Regional in a strategic affiliationa talks with Atlanta-based provider
Columbus Regional Health has moved a step closer to what it is calling a "strategic affiliation" with a nonprofit, Atlanta-based health care provider. After a year of looking at ways to partner with other providers, Columbus Regional confirmed on Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted in favor of pursuing a "strategic affiliation" with Piedmont Healthcare.
