Coastal counties face population loss from sea level rise; Atlanta to gain residents
Coastal residents won't be the only ones affected by rising seas this century, a new study out of the University of Georgia suggests. "Sea level rise is currently framed as a coastal hazard, but the migratory effects could ripple far inland," UGA demographer Matt Hauer wrote in a study published recently in Nature Climate Change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|12 hr
|kuda
|114
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|20 hr
|Smackdown
|76
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|Stucker
|92
|Who is Sally Yates?
|May 9
|BYoung
|36
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|May 9
|MadMax
|4
|Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills?
|May 8
|Ramond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC