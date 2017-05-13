Coastal counties face population loss...

Coastal counties face population loss from sea level rise; Atlanta to gain residents

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Coastal residents won't be the only ones affected by rising seas this century, a new study out of the University of Georgia suggests. "Sea level rise is currently framed as a coastal hazard, but the migratory effects could ripple far inland," UGA demographer Matt Hauer wrote in a study published recently in Nature Climate Change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr NLDM 21,025
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 12 hr kuda 114
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 20 hr Smackdown 76
Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13) 23 hr Stucker 92
News Who is Sally Yates? May 9 BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) May 9 MadMax 4
Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills? May 8 Ramond 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC