C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge rebuild bonus to special needs camp
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge rebuild bonus to special needs camp. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:
At a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate the reopening of Interstate 85, Gov. Nathan Deal was joined by Elaine Chao, the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, as well as officials from C.W. Matthews and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
yay
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Juanita Bynum Thomas Weeks Joel Anthony Ward Th... (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|KANDER726
|15
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|18 hr
|Barry S
|15
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|18 hr
|Barry S
|79
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|22 hr
|WTF
|2
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Sadpuppyten
|627
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|Sun
|Quirky
|19
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC