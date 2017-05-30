By The Numbers: Gucci Mane's Insanely...

By The Numbers: Gucci Mane's Insanely Productive Year Out Of Prison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: HipHopDx

Since Gucci Mane's release from an Indiana federal penitentiary on May 26, 2016, the unstoppable Atlanta rapper has churned out an extensive body of work that would seem like an impossible feat to most. But, of course, they're not Gucci Mane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 5 min ThomasA 19
Get Back To Work 1 hr Monirg 6
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 3 hr ThomasA 17
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 14 hr Guy is catatonic 3
Breast Play w/ Lactation Wed Elmer 7
Trump budget would sell entire U.S. Northeast g... Wed Barf indeed 10
Rawchaa Shayar: Another False Prophet of the Ga... Wed jesus was a zombie 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC