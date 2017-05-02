Broadway in Atlanta Offering Student ...

Broadway in Atlanta Offering Student Rush for Finding Neverland at the Fox

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $25 Student Rush Ticket price for the Atlanta engagement of FINDING NEVERLAND, playing at the Fox Theatre May 16-21 as part of the 2016/2017 season. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each scheduled performance.

