Broadway in Atlanta Offering Student Rush for Finding Neverland at the Fox
Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $25 Student Rush Ticket price for the Atlanta engagement of FINDING NEVERLAND, playing at the Fox Theatre May 16-21 as part of the 2016/2017 season. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each scheduled performance.
