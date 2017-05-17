Britain's Forgotten Protected Bike Lane Network

A U.K. historian is on a quest to find and reclaim hundreds of miles of protected bike lanes built across his country in the early 20th century and then abandoned. Carlton Reid, the author of Roads Were Not Built for Cars and next month's Bike Boom , says he's found 320 miles of abandoned protected bike lanes so far using archived documents and period road maps, then tracked them down on Google Street View.

