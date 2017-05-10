Bank opening positive sign for Bankhead
Thursday's ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening of Small Town Bank on Bankhead Highway is another sign the corridor is recovering from what not long ago seemed to be an economic drought. Galen Hobbs, vice president of commercial loans for the bank, said that this branch is the first Small Town Bank to be established in Georgia.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|16 hr
|Jeff Davis
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Who is Sally Yates?
|Tue
|BYoung
|36
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|May 9
|MadMax
|4
|Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills?
|May 8
|Ramond
|1
|Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08)
|May 8
|Vanessa
|76
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|May 7
|Wondering
|5
