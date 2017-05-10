Bank opening positive sign for Bankhead

Bank opening positive sign for Bankhead

9 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Thursday's ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening of Small Town Bank on Bankhead Highway is another sign the corridor is recovering from what not long ago seemed to be an economic drought. Galen Hobbs, vice president of commercial loans for the bank, said that this branch is the first Small Town Bank to be established in Georgia.

