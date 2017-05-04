Atlanta's I--85 Set to Reopen by Memo...

Atlanta's I--85 Set to Reopen by Memorial Day

Curbed Atlanta says it best in its update on the I-85 bridge repair: 'It's amazing what eight weeks and $16.6 million can do.' The closed section of Interstate 85 in Buckhead will be usable much earlier than originally anticipated.

