Atlanta's I--85 Set to Reopen by Memorial Day
Curbed Atlanta says it best in its update on the I-85 bridge repair: 'It's amazing what eight weeks and $16.6 million can do.' The closed section of Interstate 85 in Buckhead will be usable much earlier than originally anticipated.
