Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
I've had a lot of doubt about Guy Ritchie 's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword until recently. After speaking to some people I trust who have seen it, they say that the film is remarkably fun, and perhaps I shouldn't be surprised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Collider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanking it with Gojo
|58 min
|Farrell
|1
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Tolerman
|103
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i...
|Mon
|Browneyes
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|Mon
|eaw
|1
|Trending Now 9 Mins Ago Wwe legend X-Pac 'alive...
|Mon
|Its All Fake
|1
|19f new to city, would like be shown around.
|Mon
|hmmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC