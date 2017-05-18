Atlanta leaders hope new park can rejuvenate neighborhoods
Atlanta is planning a park in the shadow of a new downtown stadium that community leaders hope will help spark a rebirth of Vine City and surrounding neighborhoods that nurtured the Civil Rights Movement. City officials recently broke ground for Rodney Cook Sr. Park in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .
