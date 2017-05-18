Atlanta DeKalb Carnival rolling in wi...

Atlanta DeKalb Carnival rolling in with dazzling parade

Read more: Cross Roads News

Colorful expressions of Caribbean culture and skin will be on display at the third annual Atlanta DeKalb Carnival on May 27. A sea of bright colors and provocative and spectacular costumes plus pulsating music will envelop Covington Highway on May 27 when the third annual Atlanta DeKalb Carnival rolls into Decatur for the Memorial Day Weekend. Organizers expect more than 10,000 carnival revelers to compete for prizes and bragging rights in spectacular and scanty costumes.

