Atlanta as - City on the Verge'

Atlanta as - City on the Verge'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cross Roads News

Author and Native Atlantan Mark Pendergrast will lecture on the challenges facing one of the Southeast's largest cities on May 23 at the Carter Presidential Library & Museum. The lecture/book signing begins at 7 p.m. in the theater and is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cross Roads News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who removed my inquiry? 2 hr tolerman 5
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 2 hr ButtHoleSteve 29
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Adam 21,032
Get Back To Work 8 hr Molly 2
Hank Johnson 17 hr Yup 2
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 19 hr may bee 11
News An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants Thu Maggie Gallaghers... 15
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC