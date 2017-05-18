Atlanta as - City on the Verge'
Author and Native Atlantan Mark Pendergrast will lecture on the challenges facing one of the Southeast's largest cities on May 23 at the Carter Presidential Library & Museum. The lecture/book signing begins at 7 p.m. in the theater and is free and open to the public.
