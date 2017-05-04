Atlanta-area sheriff charged with ind...

Atlanta-area sheriff charged with indecency, obstruction

18 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

A Georgia sheriff was charged with indecency Saturday night after an Atlanta police officer allegedly saw him exposing his genitals in a city park. Jeffrey Mann, the sheriff from nearby DeKalb County since 2014, ran from the officer and was taken into custody after a foot chase of about a quarter-mile, Atlanta police said.

