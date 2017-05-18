Around Town: Marietta school board el...

Around Town: Marietta school board elections heat up

Arthur Vaughn, chair of the Marietta Ethics Commission, has announced he will challenge Marietta school board Vice Chairman Jason Waters in this year's school board race.

