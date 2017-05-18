APD officer fired for excessive force...

APD officer fired for excessive force after shooting man in van

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the Atlanta police officer who opened fire on a man driving a van behind the Georgia Dome has been fired for using excessive force. Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez has obtained documents that show Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 4 hr tolerman 10
Hank Johnson 4 hr Shawanda fernandez 1
News An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants 5 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 15
News Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ... 5 hr College joke 3
Anyone who speaks against Trump is a liberal me... 8 hr Mason 1
Political ads 8 hr thankful 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Toms river nj 21,031
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC