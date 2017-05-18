APD officer fired for excessive force after shooting man in van
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the Atlanta police officer who opened fire on a man driving a van behind the Georgia Dome has been fired for using excessive force. Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez has obtained documents that show Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|4 hr
|tolerman
|10
|Hank Johnson
|4 hr
|Shawanda fernandez
|1
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|5 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|15
|Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ...
|5 hr
|College joke
|3
|Anyone who speaks against Trump is a liberal me...
|8 hr
|Mason
|1
|Political ads
|8 hr
|thankful
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC