a Two Georgiasa are now five Georgias
During the 1980s, the Georgia Cooperative Extension Service Director Tal DuVall published a study on "Two Georgias," highlighting the growing disparity between a prosperous and growing metro Atlanta and a mostly rural "other Georgia." It was not well received by then-governor Joe Frank Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|4 hr
|David slays the g...
|102
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i...
|21 hr
|Browneyes
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|23 hr
|eaw
|1
|Trending Now 9 Mins Ago Wwe legend X-Pac 'alive...
|Mon
|Its All Fake
|1
|19f new to city, would like be shown around.
|Mon
|hmmmm
|1
|Breast Play w/ Lactation
|Mon
|Mitch Johnson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC