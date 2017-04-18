Zaytoven Teams Up With Gucci Mane & 21 Savage to Celebrate 'East Atlanta Day': Listen
While Zaytoven is known for his collaborations with Gucci Mane and Migos , the heavyweight beatmaker is gearing up for his own debut album. To kick things off, Zaytoven recruited Guwop and 21 Savage for his new song "East Atlanta Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|polina
|435
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|4 hr
|Mc Shan
|38
|trump may try to shut down goverment
|5 hr
|Libertards got no...
|2
|Free Business Cards For Drivers, ride share, an...
|10 hr
|Elite Motors
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|bzsears
|35
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|1,975
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC