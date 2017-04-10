You could be fined nearly $200 for bl...

You could be fined nearly $200 for blocking intersections

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Atlanta police want to make sure drivers don't block intersections, also known as blocking the box, the square where the streets meet. They said if they can keep drivers from sitting in the box during a red light, they can keep traffic flowing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless destroy bridge 37 min Trump is Winning 19
News Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr... 2 hr PieceMaker 2
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! 2 hr Mr T 2
Most Annoying Radio Commercial (Mar '12) 2 hr Homer 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... Sun Waikiki murderers 100
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Sun Ann rena 616
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC