Woman says she was not kidnapped by boyfriend, despite alert from police
A woman told CBS46 that she was not actually kidnapped after an alert was sent by the Atlanta Police Department saying otherwise. The original alert from the police department Monday afternoon said the woman was forcibly taken from her job at 22 Bennett Street in north Atlanta.
