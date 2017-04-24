Woman says she was not kidnapped by b...

Woman says she was not kidnapped by boyfriend, despite alert from police

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A woman told CBS46 that she was not actually kidnapped after an alert was sent by the Atlanta Police Department saying otherwise. The original alert from the police department Monday afternoon said the woman was forcibly taken from her job at 22 Bennett Street in north Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 8 hr The Vaginator 14
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 9 hr ossoff can fukoff 47
Riverdale scandal 10 hr Thomas 6
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 10 hr Farrell Landon 24
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 15 hr ThomasA 63
Perry Stone -famous Religious Liar and False Pr... (Mar '16) 17 hr Vendella Watkins 8
News Help save Cumberland Island 19 hr Ima Democrat 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC