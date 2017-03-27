Will road collapse prompt GDOT offici...

Will road collapse prompt GDOT officials to rethink storage areas?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

CBS46 has learned that people are not just questioning the actions of the three people charged in connection to starting the fire under I-85 that led to a partial road collapse, they're also questioning the security of GDOT storage sites. Atlanta resident Aileen Loli says the state of Georgia needs to consider changing some of its storage policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop CNN from cable petition 5 min Good Legal Citizen 7
Homeless destroy bridge 15 min No Cumbauya 9
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 20 min Herbert Walker 23
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 46 min Baptistism by Proxy 25
Prince Hall Freemasons 2 hr Lighton but no on... 2
Savoy Bar and Grill 2 hr Raymond the fecal... 6
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 3 hr GODS GRACE 434
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fulton County was issued at April 03 at 12:04PM EDT

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC