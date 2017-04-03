Wild Interstellar Flight System Is Among 22 Futuristic Ideas NASA Just Funded

Credit: L to R, Joel Sercel, Jay McMahon, Siegfried Janson, Adam Arkin, Jonathan Sauder, John Lewis and background, Chris Mann The potentially transformative space-tech ideas - which received money from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program - include creating a linear artificial-gravity system; bioengineering microbes to prepare Martian soil for farming ; and harnessing temporary variations in objects' masses to power interstellar spacecraft, without the need for any propellant. "The NIAC program engages researchers and innovators in the scientific and engineering communities, including agency civil servants," Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement.

