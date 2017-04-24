When I-85 reopens, Atlanta mass trans...

When I-85 reopens, Atlanta mass transit hopes to keep riders

5 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

As work on the rebuilding of the section of the Interstate 85 bridge that collapsed last month progresses, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority hopes to keep its new passengers. WABE-FM reports that MARTA saw a 21 percent increase in train ridership the day after the March 30 bridge collapse and has since experienced an average train ridership increase of 11 percent.

