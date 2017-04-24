Way down yonder on the Chattahoochee, never knew how much that muddy...

Way down yonder on the Chattahoochee,...

A new National Park Service report shows that more than 2.7 million people visited the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which sits on the border of Cobb and Fulton counties, in 2016.

