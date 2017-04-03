'Walk and talk' therapy helps patients move forward
We've all heard the studies: being in nature and moving your body is good for your health. But what if you combined that walk in the park with a talking therapy session? "Rather than being enclosed in an office space, the therapy session takes place outside while we walk," said Denice Clark, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Atlanta.
