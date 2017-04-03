Video Update: I-85 Bridge Reconstruction in Atlanta
The section of I-85 in Atlanta that collapsed last week due to a fire under a bridge overpass should be up and running just 10 weeks after the incident happened. C.W. Mathews Contracting Company, based in Marietta, Georgia, has been selected by Georgia DOT to lead the I-85 bridge rebuilding effort, based on the contractor's availability, resources and previous experience providing a similar response to a tanker fire that damaged I-285 over SR 400 in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|Cowboy
|1,954
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Tolerman
|19
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Name737
|24
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Hoax News
|27
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|16 hr
|Raymond the fecal...
|9
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|18 hr
|Truth
|96
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|19 hr
|Tolerman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC