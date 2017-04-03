Video Update: I-85 Bridge Reconstruct...

Video Update: I-85 Bridge Reconstruction in Atlanta

The section of I-85 in Atlanta that collapsed last week due to a fire under a bridge overpass should be up and running just 10 weeks after the incident happened. C.W. Mathews Contracting Company, based in Marietta, Georgia, has been selected by Georgia DOT to lead the I-85 bridge rebuilding effort, based on the contractor's availability, resources and previous experience providing a similar response to a tanker fire that damaged I-285 over SR 400 in 2001.

