Victim in random attack outside club 'fighting for his life'
A man visiting Atlanta from California was beaten in an apparent random attack early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police. The victim, Mark Calub, was leaving a nightclub on the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue with two friends when they were attacked by a group of up to four men, according to a police report.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Reaper
|107
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|1 hr
|Rev Jesse Cunningham
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Karen Minton (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|BillyRay
|17
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Coke817
|35
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|17 hr
|Julian the retard...
|6
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|18 hr
|guest
|2,080
