Victim in random attack outside club 'fighting for his life'

A man visiting Atlanta from California was beaten in an apparent random attack early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police. The victim, Mark Calub, was leaving a nightclub on the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue with two friends when they were attacked by a group of up to four men, according to a police report.

