UGA student charged with brutal walking cane assault in downtown Athens bar
A 22-year-old University of Georgia student was arrested early Sunday morning after he used a walking cane to deliver repeated blows to the face and head of another man during an altercation inside a bar in downtown Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said. When officers responded to a 1 a.m. report of a fight in progress at Cloud Athens at 164 E. Clayton St., they saw the student, Omar Mohib Hamed, holding the walking cane with two hands, as though he was gripping a sword.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Fly United
|4 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|3
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|7 hr
|Tolerman
|3
|Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people...
|10 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Trump is Winning
|21
|Homeless destroy bridge
|17 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|21
|Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr...
|Mon
|PieceMaker
|2
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Mon
|Mr T
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC