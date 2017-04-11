UGA student charged with brutal walki...

UGA student charged with brutal walking cane assault in downtown Athens bar

11 hrs ago

A 22-year-old University of Georgia student was arrested early Sunday morning after he used a walking cane to deliver repeated blows to the face and head of another man during an altercation inside a bar in downtown Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said. When officers responded to a 1 a.m. report of a fight in progress at Cloud Athens at 164 E. Clayton St., they saw the student, Omar Mohib Hamed, holding the walking cane with two hands, as though he was gripping a sword.

