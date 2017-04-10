Trump to meet Atlanta first responders in I-85 collapse
**Embargo: Atlanta, GA** A section of US Interstate 85 in north Atlanta collapsed Thursday after a massive fire, local officials confirmed. -- The first responders who helped prevent any injuries in Atlanta's fiery highway collapse were scheduled to meet Thursday with President Donald Trump, according to the White House.
