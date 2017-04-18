Trump, Republicans face test in Georgia; Dems aim for upset
Republicans are pushing to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. Tuesday's primary lumps all 18 candidates - both Republicans and Democrats - on one ballot.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|26 min
|Mack Man
|618
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|After Muff
|20,968
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|9 hr
|Veto the vet
|1,957
|Don't Fly United
|12 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|16
|go vote blue help win back your country
|12 hr
|Larry liberal
|9
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|15 hr
|In Any Language
|61
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|16 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|27
