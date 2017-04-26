Trump is doing a fundraiser for Karen Handel in Georgia special election
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Will Karen Handel appear with Donald Trump before the general public as she campaigns for the House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District? She's still not saying, even though Trump will be in Atlanta on Friday. Will she let him hold a fundraiser for her? That's a different story! Sure, Handel will take Trump-raised money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|1 hr
|Julian the retard...
|6
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|guest
|2,080
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Perry Stone -famous Religious Liar and False Pr... (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|Robyn
|9
|Review: Recording Connection Audio Institute (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|L_Beatriz
|3
|Riverdale scandal
|14 hr
|Shocked
|7
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Bad
|25
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC