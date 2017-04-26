Trump is doing a fundraiser for Karen Handel in Georgia special election

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Will Karen Handel appear with Donald Trump before the general public as she campaigns for the House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District? She's still not saying, even though Trump will be in Atlanta on Friday. Will she let him hold a fundraiser for her? That's a different story! Sure, Handel will take Trump-raised money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.