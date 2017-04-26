Trump is doing a fundraiser for Karen...

Trump is doing a fundraiser for Karen Handel in Georgia special election

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Will Karen Handel appear with Donald Trump before the general public as she campaigns for the House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District? She's still not saying, even though Trump will be in Atlanta on Friday. Will she let him hold a fundraiser for her? That's a different story! Sure, Handel will take Trump-raised money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 1 hr Julian the retard... 6
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr guest 2,080
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
Perry Stone -famous Religious Liar and False Pr... (Mar '16) 9 hr Robyn 9
Review: Recording Connection Audio Institute (Jan '16) 9 hr L_Beatriz 3
Riverdale scandal 14 hr Shocked 7
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 17 hr Bad 25
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC