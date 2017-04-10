Trump Commends Atlanta I-85 First Responders at White House meeting
April 14--WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump huddled Thursday at the White House with first responders from Atlanta's I-85 bridge collapse, commending them for preventing any casualties following the March 30 blaze that claimed an elevated portion of the highway near Buckhead. He also repeated previous pledges to greenlight more money for infrastructure spending and law enforcement.
