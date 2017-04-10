Toxic chemical spill closes Atlanta freeway
A toxic chemical spill caused by an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down both directions of a major highway in Atlanta. @ATLFireRescue on scene of overturned tractor trailer due to accident.
