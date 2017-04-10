Tomahawks block highway

Tomahawks block highway

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Foam tomahawks similar to this one fell from a truck on Interstate 75 just before noon near Windy Hill Road, within view of the Braves new stadium in Cumberland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 42 min Waikiki murders 7
Don't Fly United 45 min Waikiki murders 9
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 1 hr One Womyn Riot 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... 12 hr ThomasA 2
News Using pop songs to teach kids math 18 hr Trump is Winning 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) Wed Boog 34
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC