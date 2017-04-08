TI Not Buying 'Crackhead' Connection to Atlanta Freeway Fire
This marks the first full week for Atlanta commuters trying to get around town following last week's fiery collapse of a bridge on Interstate 85. Authorities believe all three were at the scene when the fire broke out, though Eleby is said to be the one who actually set the fire. Fewer cars are expected to be on the road than usual because spring break for all metro Atlanta public schools began Monday.
