The Latest: Tornado watch issued for much of North Carolina
An Atlanta Public Works crew got caught in the Peachtree Creek overflow onto the flooded Woodward Way as they were delivering Road Block equipment and had to be rescued by the Atlanta Fire Rescue's Swift Water Dive Team in Atlanta, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Severe storms raking the Southeast unleashed one large tornado and more than a half dozen apparent twisters Wednesday, toppling trees, roughing up South Carolina's "peach capital" and raining out golfers warming up for the Masters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|8 min
|Big business
|1,949
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|1 hr
|pgh
|5
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|95
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Delta sucks
|16
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|3 hr
|pgh
|60
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|4 hr
|D Carter
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC