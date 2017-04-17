The Latest: Motorcyclist hit buckling highway in Atlanta

GAZ032-033-171845- North Fulton GA-Cobb GA- 201 PM EDT MON APR 17 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON AND SOUTHEASTERN COBB COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT... At 159 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Mableton, moving east at 15 mph.

