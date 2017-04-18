Student Donates $100,000 Award to Loc...

Student Donates $100,000 Award to Local High School | Rostam Zafari Wins Cyrus Prize for Inventio...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Emory Wheel

While Emory students often make quips about curing Ebola, Rostam Zafari's work is no joke. Within the first month of his college career, he had already formed a team and plan to detect the Ebola virus, leading to the development of Rapid Ebola Detection Strips , all when Zafari was still only a freshman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Emory Wheel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 3 hr Doravillian 6
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 4 hr David Perry Davis 11
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 7 hr Local 10
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... 7 hr Local 7
Prince Hall Freemasons 8 hr Lighton 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 9 hr Mack Man 618
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC