Student Donates $100,000 Award to Local High School | Rostam Zafari Wins Cyrus Prize for Inventio...
While Emory students often make quips about curing Ebola, Rostam Zafari's work is no joke. Within the first month of his college career, he had already formed a team and plan to detect the Ebola virus, leading to the development of Rapid Ebola Detection Strips , all when Zafari was still only a freshman.
