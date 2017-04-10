Song of Atlanta wins regional competition! Spring show a

Song of Atlanta wins regional competi...

Song of Atlanta Chorus participated in competition on April 1 in Winston-Salem, N.C., and took first place with the highest score ever posted for Region 14 of Sweet Adelines International. The Song of Atlanta Chorus is celebrating its 60th year as a chartered chapter of Sweet Adelines International , a singing organization for women with chapters all over the world.

