Some construction halted during Atlanta overpass project
Atlanta's mayor has temporarily suspended non-emergency construction activity during the reconstruction of a collapsed section of Interstate 85. Mayor Kasim Reed's office said in a news release Monday that Reed issued an executive order suspending the work between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday for parts of the city. Reed says the suspension of construction work is meant to help ease traffic congestion.
