Senator David Perdue to visit I-85 collapse site on Wednesday
Georgia Senator David Perdue will visit the site of the I-85 road collapse in Atlanta on Wednesday to gauge the progress of the project. The timing of his visit comes as many across metro Atlanta question what the senator has been doing the past two months.
