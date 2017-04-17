Saturn Moon Titan's 'Electric Sand' W...

Saturn Moon Titan's 'Electric Sand' Would Make Super Castles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

Electrified sands on Saturn's largest moon, Titan , may stick together due to static cling, potentially meaning that sand castles there would last for weeks, a new study finds. Titan is bigger than the planet Mercury, making it the largest of the more than 60 known moons orbiting Saturn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
go vote blue help win back your country 17 min ossoff can fukoff 7
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 21 min ossoff can fukoff 27
trump maybe lied 22 min ossoff can fukoff 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 28 min Shocked 1,952
Don't Fly United 1 hr Guest 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 7 hr ossoff can fukoff 10
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC