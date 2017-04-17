Saturn Moon Titan's 'Electric Sand' Would Make Super Castles
Electrified sands on Saturn's largest moon, Titan , may stick together due to static cling, potentially meaning that sand castles there would last for weeks, a new study finds. Titan is bigger than the planet Mercury, making it the largest of the more than 60 known moons orbiting Saturn.
