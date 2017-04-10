Roswell man held in murder of Atlanta...

Roswell man held in murder of Atlanta attorney

A Roswell man arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman in Midtown Atlanta Monday morning is facing additional charges after he allegedly assaulted another inmate. Raylon Browning, 39, of Roswell was arrested April 3 in connection of the death of Trinh Huynh, a 40-year-old lawyer working in Atlanta.

