Roswell man held in murder of Atlanta attorney
A Roswell man arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman in Midtown Atlanta Monday morning is facing additional charges after he allegedly assaulted another inmate. Raylon Browning, 39, of Roswell was arrested April 3 in connection of the death of Trinh Huynh, a 40-year-old lawyer working in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revue & News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|4
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|6 hr
|Boog
|34
|Don't Fly United
|13 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|3
|Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people...
|19 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|19 hr
|Trump is Winning
|21
|Homeless destroy bridge
|Tue
|Waikiki murderers
|21
|Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr...
|Mon
|PieceMaker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC