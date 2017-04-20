Rosa Busicchia Kingry
Mrs. Rosa Busicchia Kingry, 71, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Emory University Hospital. She was born July 15, 1945 in Fona, Italy the daughter of the late Mr. Joseph Busicchia and the late Mrs. Irene Mion Busicchia.
