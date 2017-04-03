Report: The EPA just shut down its most significant climate...
The EPA is closing down programs that help cities and states adapt to the changing climate, according to a report from Bloomberg BNA's Andrew Childers and Tiffany Stecker. Childers and Stecker's report, sourced to multiple agency employees as well as former employees still in touch with the agency, states that "more than 40" employees will be transferred to new positions in the agency and away from programs that address climate issues.
