Remembering the slap heard around the world
Most of my columns begin with nothing more than a short fact or story mentioned somewhere in a newspaper, a book, or even a Facebook comment regarding Douglasville or Douglas County that compels me to dig further. During the process of attempting to answer those three questions I sometimes use national archive databases to search for information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless destroy bridge
|1 hr
|Tolerman
|15
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|8 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|100
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Ann rena
|616
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|Sat
|Larry the cable man
|1,960
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|Sat
|slutsRus
|20
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Upset
|20
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC