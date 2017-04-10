Q&A: Atlanta's Mayor on the Secrets t...

Q&A: Atlanta's Mayor on the Secrets to His City's Success

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is in his last year in office, wrapping up two terms that saw the city grow in both population and economic opportunity. A Democrat credited with fixing the city's pension system, balancing the budget and growing Atlanta's cash reserves to $175 million dollars, Reed has also been an active player in regional efforts to lure major corporations-such as Porsche North America, which opened a $100 million Porsche Experience Center and corporate headquarters in Atlanta in 2015.

