Popular Support for Bike Lanes Is Pre...

Popular Support for Bike Lanes Is Precisely the Problem for Atlanta Columnist Bill Torpy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

If he can't drive his car on it, it's of little use to Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Bill Torpy. Image: City of Decatur A plan to put an extra-wide suburban Atlanta thoroughfare on a road diet, adding protected bike lanes in the process, has come under fire from a local columnist with an unhealthy vendetta against people who ride bikes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 12 min Spotted Girl 2,037
Savoy Bar and Grill 5 hr Nyck 4
BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr... 8 hr Keepin It Real 1
News Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08) 11 hr Sandra 155
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 23 hr The Vaginator 14
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat Mon ossoff can fukoff 47
Riverdale scandal Mon Thomas 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,558,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC