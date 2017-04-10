Police: Man shot to death at Aldi grocery store
Clayton County Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store in Atlanta. The shooting took place at the grocery store on Riverdale Road, at the intersection of Riverdale and Garden Walk Blvd Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|14 min
|ATLien
|8
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|1 hr
|Yolerman
|13
|Don't Fly United
|4 hr
|Sky Marshall
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia
|20 hr
|MC Shan
|1
|At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Using pop songs to teach kids math
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC