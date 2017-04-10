Police: Man shot to death at Aldi gro...

Police: Man shot to death at Aldi grocery store

Clayton County Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store in Atlanta. The shooting took place at the grocery store on Riverdale Road, at the intersection of Riverdale and Garden Walk Blvd Thursday afternoon.

