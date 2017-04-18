Police look for persons of interest i...

Police look for persons of interest in teen death

Investigators are trying to identify multiple persons of interest after a homicide Friday at a gas station in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police. Police released photos asking for information that can lead to identifying the subjects.

